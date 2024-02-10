Burnley name starting line-up for Liverpool clash as key man a surprise absentee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The striker isn’t even included on the bench as Vincent Kompany makes three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.

David Fofana, the hero of that Turf Moor comeback, is handed his first start since joining from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve also starts after making his debut off the bench against Fulham, replacing Hjalmar Ekdal at the heart of Burnley’s defence.

Vitinho drops out of the side to be replaced by the returning Hannes Delcroix, who has missed the last few games through injury.

Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor both remain sidelined though, as do long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.

As for Liverpool, Alisson is a surprise absentee, with backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in between the sticks.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrahima Konate is suspended, while Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah are all sidelined.

TEAMS

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Elliott, Gakpo

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Massengo Cork, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez