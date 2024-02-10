News you can trust since 1877
Burnley name starting line-up for Liverpool clash as key man a surprise absentee

Lyle Foster is a surprise absentee from Burnley’s squad for today’s daunting trip to Anfield.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's poor record from set pieces ahead of Liverpo...

The striker isn’t even included on the bench as Vincent Kompany makes three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.

David Fofana, the hero of that Turf Moor comeback, is handed his first start since joining from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Maxime Esteve also starts after making his debut off the bench against Fulham, replacing Hjalmar Ekdal at the heart of Burnley’s defence.

Vitinho drops out of the side to be replaced by the returning Hannes Delcroix, who has missed the last few games through injury.

Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor both remain sidelined though, as do long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.

As for Liverpool, Alisson is a surprise absentee, with backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in between the sticks.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Ibrahima Konate is suspended, while Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah are all sidelined.

TEAMS

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Elliott, Gakpo

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Massengo Cork, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez

Referee: Tim Robinson

