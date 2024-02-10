Burnley name starting line-up for Liverpool clash as key man a surprise absentee
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker isn’t even included on the bench as Vincent Kompany makes three changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
David Fofana, the hero of that Turf Moor comeback, is handed his first start since joining from Chelsea during the January transfer window.
Maxime Esteve also starts after making his debut off the bench against Fulham, replacing Hjalmar Ekdal at the heart of Burnley’s defence.
Vitinho drops out of the side to be replaced by the returning Hannes Delcroix, who has missed the last few games through injury.
Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor both remain sidelined though, as do long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.
As for Liverpool, Alisson is a surprise absentee, with backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in between the sticks.
Ibrahima Konate is suspended, while Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah are all sidelined.
TEAMS
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Elliott, Gakpo
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana
Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Vitinho, Cullen, Massengo Cork, Benson, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez
Referee: Tim Robinson