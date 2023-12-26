Burnley name starting line-up for Liverpool Boxing Day clash as exciting winger is handed start

Burnley have made one change to their side for their Boxing Day clash against Liverpool.

Vincent Kompany’s men return to Turf Moor looking to build on their surprise 2-0 away win at Fulham.

Mike Tresor performed well in that game having been brought off the bench at half-time to replace Jacob Bruun Larsen.

As a reward, Tresor is named in Burnley’s starting XI to face Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Bruun Larsen once again making way.

Johann Gudmundsson and Aaron Ramsey, who have both been missing with knocks in recent weeks, are both back on the bench.

Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho both remain sidelined.

As for Liverpool, they make five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Arsenal.

Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez are among those to be drafted into the starting XI.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Tresor, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Roberts, Cullen, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, McConnell, Bradley, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Diaz