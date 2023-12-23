Burnley name starting line-up for Fulham clash as Vincent Kompany makes Lyle Foster call
Vincent Kompany’s men head to Craven Cottage two days before Christmas looking to get back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Everton in their last outing.
During that game, Foster made a surprise early return having come off the bench at half-time to replace Jay Rodriguez.
The 23-year-old had previously been taking an indefinite break from football to receive specialist care for his mental health.
Foster for Rodriguez is one of two changes Kompany has made to his side, with Charlie Taylor also coming in for Hannes Delcroix, who drops down to the bench.
Taylor returns after serving a one-match man against Everton after accumulating five yellow cards.
Elsewhere, Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey, Johann Gudmundsson and Luca Koleosho all remain sidelined.
As for Fulham, they’re without in-form striker Raul Jimenez after their striker, who has scored three goals in his last two games, was shown a straight red against Newcastle United last week.
TEAMS
Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Diop, Reed, Lukic, Reid, Vinicius, Harris
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Cullen, Redmond, Tresor, Zaroury, Obafemi, Rodriguez
Referee: Rebecca Welch