Burnley name starting line-up for Fulham clash as Vincent Kompany hands out debut to deadline day signing

While Esteve is named on the bench, Assignon is named in the starting line-up by Vincent Kompany, who makes two changes from the midweek defeat to Manchester City.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, who scored his first Burnley goal at the Etihad on Wednesday night, makes way for Assignon, while Aaron Ramsey replaces Johann Gudmundsson.

Manuel Benson, who remains a Burnley player despite weeks of speculation linking him with a move away last month, is left out of Burnley’s squad once again.

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor all miss out again with knocks, while Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term absentees.

As for Fulham, deadline arrival Armando Broja is named among the substitutes after making a loan move from Chelsea.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, speaks to the media prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Luton Town at Turf Moor on January 12, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Marco Silva makes three changes to the side that played out a goalless draw with Everton in midweek.

Burnley were 2-0 winners at Craven Cottage in December, but have gone five games without a win since then.

Fulham’s record at Turf Moor is miserable, however, having not won here since 1951.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Ekdal, Vitinho, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Al-Dakhil, Esteve, Cullen, Massengo, Gudmundsson, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Fofana

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, Fougereolles, Sekularac, King, Broja