'Zero shame': Vincent Kompany addresses Manuel Benson's lack of game time at Burnley in the Premier League

The 26-year-old was one of the leading stars of Burnley’s Championship title triumph, scoring 13 goals – including THAT unforgettable strike at Ewood Park.

But the winger has failed to have the same impact in the top flight, making just five appearances in all competitions to date, with only two of those coming from the start.

Benson was consistently linked with a move away from Turf Moor during January, but the window has now closed and the Belgian remains a Burnley player.

When asked what more Benson can do, Kompany said: “There’s absolutely zero shame in coming up from the Championship and having a tough first season in the Premier League. There’s no shame in that, it’s a different beast.

“Lads are adapting, lads are doing everything they can in training.

“I can’t say I have any complaints about any of my players. On the contrary, they have been exceptional.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Manuel Benson of Burnley reacts following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The main thing for me is finding that balance between making sure we’ve got the squad to compete, and that’s a priority, and making sure we don’t have anyone sitting around wasting a year for no reason. That’s never our goal.

“We always want to be a positive platform for our players.”

Anass Zaroury, another of last season’s stars that has struggled for game time in the Premier League, clinched a deadline day loan move to Hull City.