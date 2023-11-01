Burnley name starting line-up for Everton cup clash as Vincent Kompany makes SEVEN changes
The Clarets take a brief break from league matters as they take on Sean Dyche’s Toffees in the last-16 of the competition.
It’s the first time Burnley have faced their former boss since his 10-year reign was ended in April of last year.
Kompany will be hoping to see a positive reaction from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, which made it eight defeats in 10 in the Premier League.
Dara O’Shea, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Vitinho and Josh Cullen are the four players to keep their places in the side.
Arijanet Muric replaces James Trafford in goal, as he has done in all games in the Carabao Cup this season.
Elsewhere, Hannes Delcroix, Sander Berge, Nathan Redmond, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Mike Tresor and Jay Rodriguez are all handed starts.
Connor Roberts is named among the substitutes having served his one-game ban against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Lyle Foster, who missed Saturday’s game through illness, is absent again. Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
As for Everton, they make two changes from their weekend win against West Ham in the league.
Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma come into the side to replace Nathan Patterson and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Former Clarets James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil both start, while Michael Keane is named on the bench.
TEAMS
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, Harrison, Danjuma, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Doucoure, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Beto
Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Cullen, Berge, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Rodriguez
Subs: Vigouroux, Roberts, Taylor, Cork, Brownhill, Massenho, Zaroury, Odobert, Amdouni
Referee: Michael Salisbury