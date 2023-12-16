News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley name starting line-up for Everton clash as Lyle Foster makes surprise early return to the squad

Burnley have been boosted by the unexpected return of Lyle Foster to their squad for this evening’s crunch clash against Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th Dec 2023, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Vincent Kompany addresses Josh Brownhill's Burnley future amid Wolves speculatio...

The striker has been named on the Burnley bench, his first involvement since the defeat to Brentford on October 21.

At the start of November, the club announced the 23-year-old would be taking an indefinite break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of today’s game, Vincent Kompany revealed Foster was making good progress but was unable to place a timeframe on his return.

Two days later, the South African is back involved in a match-day squad.

The Clarets will be out to record their first back-to-back home wins of the season having thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 in their last outing at Turf Moor.

Since then, Kompany’s men have lost 1-0 to Wolves and drawn 1-1 at Brighton.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Lyle Foster of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Lyle Foster of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Lyle Foster of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Taylor picked up his fifth booking of the season during that draw at the Amex, so misses out with a one-game ban. Hannes Delcroix is drafted into the side in his place.

Elsewhere, Jacob Bruun Larsen comes in for Johann Gudmundsson, who is missing from the Burnley squad altogether.

Josh Cullen, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho all remain sidelined, while Aaron Ramsey is still missing with a knock.

Michael Obafemi returns to the bench after missing the last two games with a knock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for Everton, they’ve made four changes from their last game, the 2-0 home win against Chelsea.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Muric, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Cullen, Redmond, Benson, Tresor, Obafemi, Foster

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewis

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin, Campbell, Metcalfe, Danjuma, Beto

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Related topics:BurnleyEvertonCharlie Taylor