Burnley name starting line-up for Crystal Palace clash as Vincent Kompany makes two tweaks
The Clarets head to South London looking to bounce back from last week’s heavy 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Aaron Ramsey suffered a serious knee injury during that game, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season and potentially the majority of 2024 as well.
Johann Gudmundsson takes his place on the right-hand side of Burnley’s midfield, while Charlie Taylor also replaces Hannes Delcroix at left-back.
Taylor made his return from injury off the bench last week having missed almost six weeks of action with a shoulder problem.
Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees, while Jordan Beyer remains absent.
Oliver Glasner takes charge of his first game for Palace after replacing Roy Hodgson at the start of the week.
TEAMS
Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard
Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Rooney, Ozoh, Ahamada, Franca, Umeh, Plange
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, JBG, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana
Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Delcroix, Vitinho, Cork, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Benson, Rodriguez
Referee: Lewis Smith