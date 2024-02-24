News you can trust since 1877
Burnley name starting line-up for Crystal Palace clash as Vincent Kompany makes two tweaks

Vincent Kompany has made two changes to his Burnley side for today’s must-win clash against Crystal Palace.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 14:08 GMT
The Clarets head to South London looking to bounce back from last week’s heavy 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey suffered a serious knee injury during that game, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season and potentially the majority of 2024 as well.

Johann Gudmundsson takes his place on the right-hand side of Burnley’s midfield, while Charlie Taylor also replaces Hannes Delcroix at left-back.

Taylor made his return from injury off the bench last week having missed almost six weeks of action with a shoulder problem.

Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees, while Jordan Beyer remains absent.

Oliver Glasner takes charge of his first game for Palace after replacing Roy Hodgson at the start of the week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Lorenz Assignon of Burnley inspects the pitch wprior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

TEAMS

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Rooney, Ozoh, Ahamada, Franca, Umeh, Plange

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, JBG, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Delcroix, Vitinho, Cork, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Benson, Rodriguez

Referee: Lewis Smith

