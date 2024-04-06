Burnley name starting line-up for crunch Everton clash as Lorenz Assignon returns
The right-back missed the 1-1 midweek draw with Wolves after being handed a one-match ban for his red card against Chelsea.
But Kompany has opted to recall the loanee, who replaces Vitinho at right-back as the only change from the Wolves game.
On the bench, Lawrence Vigouroux keeps his spot as the backup goalkeeper with James Trafford absent for the second game running.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
As for Everton, Sean Dyche makes four changes from the midweek draw with Newcastle United, as Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all come into the side.
TEAMS
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Young, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Patterson, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Harrison, Beto
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana
Subs: Vigouroux, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Vitinho, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Referee: Michael Oliver
