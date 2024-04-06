Burnley name starting line-up for crunch Everton clash as Lorenz Assignon returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But Kompany has opted to recall the loanee, who replaces Vitinho at right-back as the only change from the Wolves game.

On the bench, Lawrence Vigouroux keeps his spot as the backup goalkeeper with James Trafford absent for the second game running.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for Everton, Sean Dyche makes four changes from the midweek draw with Newcastle United, as Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all come into the side.

TEAMS

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Lorenz Assignon of Burnley battles for possession with Yoane Wissa of Brentford during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Young, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Patterson, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Harrison, Beto

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Vigouroux, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Vitinho, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez