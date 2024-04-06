Burnley name starting line-up for crunch Everton clash as Lorenz Assignon returns

Lorenz Assignon comes straight back into Burnley’s starting XI for today’s crunch encounter against Everton following his return from suspension.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
'On its knees': Vincent Kompany's clear message to Burnley players ahead of huge...

The right-back missed the 1-1 midweek draw with Wolves after being handed a one-match ban for his red card against Chelsea.

But Kompany has opted to recall the loanee, who replaces Vitinho at right-back as the only change from the Wolves game.

On the bench, Lawrence Vigouroux keeps his spot as the backup goalkeeper with James Trafford absent for the second game running.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

As for Everton, Sean Dyche makes four changes from the midweek draw with Newcastle United, as Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all come into the side.

TEAMS

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Lorenz Assignon of Burnley battles for possession with Yoane Wissa of Brentford during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Lorenz Assignon of Burnley battles for possession with Yoane Wissa of Brentford during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Young, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Patterson, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Harrison, Beto

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Vigouroux, Delcroix, Cork, Brownhill, Vitinho, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Referee: Michael Oliver

