Burnley name starting line-up for Brighton clash as Vincent Kompany makes three changes

Vincent Kompany has made three changes to his Burnley side for today’s clash against Brighton.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT
The Clarets are on the road again as they look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment against Wolves, where they were beaten 1-0 at Molineux.

Luca Koleosho suffered a serious knee injury during that game and the winger is now set to miss months of action.

As a result, he drops out of the side alongside Hjalmar Ekdal and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Jordan Beyer, who is back from suspension, replaces Ekdal in the heart of Burnley’s defence, while Johann Gudmundsson and Wilson Odobert replace Bruun Larsen and Koleosho respectively.

Jack Cork and Josh Cullen remain sidelined, while Lyle Foster is still unavailable due to receiving specialist care for his mental wellbeing.

Burnley take on a Brighton side that claimed a 2-1 home win against Brentford in midweek to move up to eighth place in the table.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Bart Verbruggen, a summer target for the Clarets, starts in goal for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

TEAMS

Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk, Gross, Milner, Lallana, Baleba, Dahoud, Adingra, van Hecke, Pedro, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Julio, Gilmour, Moder, Mitoma, Buonanoite, Hinshelwood, Baker-Boaitley, O’Mahony

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Roberts, Massengo, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Zaroury, Tresor

Referee: Simon Hooper

