Burnley name starting line-up for Brighton clash as Vincent Kompany makes three changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets are on the road again as they look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment against Wolves, where they were beaten 1-0 at Molineux.
Luca Koleosho suffered a serious knee injury during that game and the winger is now set to miss months of action.
As a result, he drops out of the side alongside Hjalmar Ekdal and Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Jordan Beyer, who is back from suspension, replaces Ekdal in the heart of Burnley’s defence, while Johann Gudmundsson and Wilson Odobert replace Bruun Larsen and Koleosho respectively.
Jack Cork and Josh Cullen remain sidelined, while Lyle Foster is still unavailable due to receiving specialist care for his mental wellbeing.
Burnley take on a Brighton side that claimed a 2-1 home win against Brentford in midweek to move up to eighth place in the table.
Bart Verbruggen, a summer target for the Clarets, starts in goal for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.
TEAMS
Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk, Gross, Milner, Lallana, Baleba, Dahoud, Adingra, van Hecke, Pedro, Ferguson
Subs: Steele, Julio, Gilmour, Moder, Mitoma, Buonanoite, Hinshelwood, Baker-Boaitley, O’Mahony
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Subs: Muric, Ekdal, Roberts, Massengo, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Zaroury, Tresor
Referee: Simon Hooper