Burnley name starting line-up for Aston Villa clash as Vincent Kompany makes one tweak from Liverpool game
The Clarets head to Villa Park for their final game of 2023 looking to end the year on a high.
Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day setback to Liverpool, where they lost 2-0 despite a spirited performance.
Kompany has made one change to his side from that game, replacing Mike Tresor with Johann Gudmundsson.
The Icelander made his return from injury during that game, having previously missed Burnley’s last two outings. Aaron Ramsey was also back among the substitutes having recovered from a knock.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Jack Cork and Luca Koleosho all remain sidelined, while the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury are not involved once again.
As for Villa, they make two changes from their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, with Alex Moreno and Mo Diaby replacing Lucas Digne and Leander Dendoncker.
TEAMS
Villa: Martinez, Carlos, Konsa, Moreno, Lenglet, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Bailey, Diaby, Watkins
Subs: Marschall, Proctor, Torres, Chambers, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam, Duran, Zaniolo
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Roberts, Ramsey, Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Tresor, Rodriguez, Obafemi
Referee: Stuart Attwell