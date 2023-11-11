Burnley name starting line-up for Arsenal clash as returning man only named on bench
Vincent Kompany keeps faith with the side that lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace, despite an improved performance.
Josh Cullen returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension, but is only named among the substitutes.
Arijanet Muric, meanwhile, is away with Kosovo for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, meaning Lawrence Vigouroux is named on the bench.
Aaron Ramsey and Michael Obafemi both return from injury to be named among the substitutes.
Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Manuel Benson and Mike Tresor all miss out.
As for Arsenal, injury doubt Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start, but Ben White and Martin Odegaard both miss out.
Burnley are looking to avoid a fifth straight defeat in the league and a sixth in all competitions.
TEAMS
Arsenal: Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard
Subs: Ramsdale, Kiwior, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Ibrahim, Sagoe, Walters, Nketiah
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Subs: Vigouroux, Delcroix, Roberts, Cullen, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Odobert, Obafemi
Referee: Michael Oliver