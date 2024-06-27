Burnley men find out Euro 2024 last-16 opponents as Wout Weghorst avoids England clash
The Three Lions looked set to face the Netherlands in the next stage of the competition, only for Georgia to scupper that possibility with their surprise 2-0 win against Portugal last night.
It means Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Slovakia in the first knockout stage, with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.
Weghorst and the Netherlands, meanwhile, will instead face Romania. Should they emerge victorious, they will take on either Austria or Turkey in the last eight.
As for England, they could face Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni in the quarters should they get past Slovakia as they will face either Switzerland or Italy in the next round.
Amdouni has yet to start for the Swiss so far, but came off the bench in all three of their group games as they finished second in Group A on five points behind Germany.
The Swiss picked up three points against Hungary while also picking up draws against both the hosts Germany and Scotland, who have been sent home.
As for Weghorst, he scored the Netherlands’ dramatic late winner in their opening group game against Poland. Like Amdouni, he’s also featured off the bench in all three group games.
Ronald Koeman’s side finished third behind surprise group winners Austria and tournament favourites France.
Elsewhere in the round of 16, Spain face Georgia, Germany host Denmark, Portugal take on Slovenia, France come up against Belgium.
