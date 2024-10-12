Burnley man praised by boss of League Two loan club after hitting purple patch in front of goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s Dara Costelloe has been praised for his recent form for his League Two loan club Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old failed to find the back of the net for John Doolan’s side in his first seven appearances of the season in league and cup.

But he finally got off the mark at the start of October, scoring Accrington’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town, before following it up with a brace during last week’s 2-1 win against Lancashire rivals Morecambe.

While it hasn’t always gone Costelloe’s way this season, Doolan has been pleased with the way he’s applied himself both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve been impressed with his contribution, but I’ve also been impressed with his attitude,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“What people haven’t seen, is that when he’s not played he’s played for the Under-21s and the Under-23s.

“He’s had chances and he hasn’t scored and he’s gone through a little bit of a spell, but we knew there were goals in him because you don’t play for Burnley Football Club if you’re not a good player and you’ve got no end product. That’s what he’s got to bring, assists and goals.

“I did feel for him in recent games when he was playing for the Under-21s or he was coming on as a sub, but to get off the mark and then follow it up with another two is brilliant for Dara. He deserves it as well.”

Typically a winger, Costelloe can also feature as a number 10 or even up front. But given his recent scoring form, Doolan believes there’s also a place for him in attack.

“I’ve seen him play coming off the line from the wide areas, so he can play there or he can play as a 10,” Doolan added.

“But the way he’s put his goals in it looks like playing off the shoulder and running in behind really suits him, because he’s technically a very good player and he’s quite quick as well.”

Costelloe will be looking to continue his scoring run when Accy face high-flying Gillingham later today.