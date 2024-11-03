Burnley man out on loan taken to hospital after falling unconscious in dressing room

Burnley man Julien Vetro had to be rushed to hospital after falling unconscious before his loan club kicked off.

The 20-year-old, who joined Burnley’s Under-21 side during the summer, fainted in the Dundee dressing room before he was due to take his place on the substitute’s bench prior to their 3-2 win against Kilmarnock.

The game’s kick-off had to be delayed by 15 minutes as a result, before Vetro was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has since confirmed the loanee has been given the all-clear and was even able to celebrate the win with his teammates.

“He just fainted and was unconscious for quite a bit,” he told the BBC.

“It was a real concern for the players, witnessing that. It was pretty worrying for a spell.

"But he’s been to hospital and they’ve done checks on him and he’s back in the dressing room celebrating with his team-mates.”

Vetro signed for Burnley's Under-21 side during the summer before being loaned out. Picture: Burnley FC

Vetro signed a four-year contract with Burnley back in August before immediately being sent out on loan to their partner club.

The Frenchman came through the youth system at Bordeaux, featuring heavily in their B team for several years before making his first-team breakthrough in 2023/24.

In the second half of the campaign he made 13 appearances in Ligue 2 and a further two in the Coupe De France, all of which came from the substitutes bench.

His first senior goal came in the form of a stoppage-time equaliser against Amiens SC in February.

Moreover, Vetro was included in the France U20s squad for two games against Germany in March.