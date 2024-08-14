Unsurprisingly there were a number of impressive individual performances and one Burnley man has subsequently been named in the EFL’s combined team of the week.
The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship, League One and League Two.
1. Anthony Patterson (Sunderland) - 7.76 rating
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson was the highest rated goalkeeper in the EFL over the weekend, earning a 7.76 WhoScored.com rating for his efforts in the 2-0 victory at Cardiff. The 24-year-old was forced into making four saves, while he also made two high claims and completed seven accurate long balls. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham) - 8.86 rating
With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.86, Birmingham's Krystian Bielik earns a place in our back three. Bielik was imperious at the back in their 1-1 draw with Reading, winning eight aerial duels, making five clearances, five interceptions, four tackles and blocking three shots. Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln) - 8.64 rating
Lincoln played out one of the games of the day in League One on Saturday, as they came from behind to beat Burton at the Pirelli Stadium. Paudie O'Connor scored twice for the Imps in their 3-2 win, getting the better of Harry Isted with two of three efforts on goal. The 27-year-old also managed four clearances, one tackle and one interception as he earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.72. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Lloyd Jones (Charlton) - 8.55 rating
Charlton got their League One campaign off to a winning start as they beat Wigan 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium. Centre-back Lloyd Jones was key as the Addicks claimed all three points, netting late on with his only effort on goal. Jones also chipped in with seven clearances and won seven aerial duels to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.40. Photo: Nathan Stirk
