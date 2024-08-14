3 . Paudie O’Connor (Lincoln) - 8.64 rating

Lincoln played out one of the games of the day in League One on Saturday, as they came from behind to beat Burton at the Pirelli Stadium. Paudie O'Connor scored twice for the Imps in their 3-2 win, getting the better of Harry Isted with two of three efforts on goal. The 27-year-old also managed four clearances, one tackle and one interception as he earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.72. Photo: Michael Regan