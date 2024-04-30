3 . Cristian Romero (Tottenham) - 7.80

Despite defeat to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero earns a place in our Team of the Week after his performance. The Argentina international won five aerial duels, made four tackles, two clearances and two blocks, while he also capitalised on a David Raya error to get his side back in the game with 64 minutes on the clock. Photo: Clive Rose