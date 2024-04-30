As a result, the Clarets now sit just two points adrift of safety with three games remaining.
1. Arijanet Muric (Burnley) - 8.10
For the second successive weekend and the fourth time in eight outings, Muric was the Premier League’s best rated goalkeeper. This time around, the Kosovan put in a fine performance at Old Trafford to help the Clarets to a valuable point. In all, Muric made a total of nine saves. Photo: Michael Regan
2. Tino Livramento (Newcastle) - 7.38
Livramento came in for his 10th league start of the season as the Magpies thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday. The 21-year-old made three tackles, two interceptions, three clearances and three key passes. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Cristian Romero (Tottenham) - 7.80
Despite defeat to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero earns a place in our Team of the Week after his performance. The Argentina international won five aerial duels, made four tackles, two clearances and two blocks, while he also capitalised on a David Raya error to get his side back in the game with 64 minutes on the clock. Photo: Clive Rose
4. James Tarkowski (Everton) - 7.69
Everton made it three victories and three clean sheets in a row with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park, and crucial to that defensive effort was James Tarkowski, who earns a place in a third successive Team of the Week. The 31-year-old centre-back won a total of seven aerial duels and made a whopping 11 clearances. Photo: Lewis Storey
