Burnley man features in Premier League Team of the Week again alongside Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United stars - gallery

A Burnley man features in the Premier League’s Team of the Week for the second week running following his display against Manchester United at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men continued their fine run of form and boosted their survival hopes with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

As a result, the Clarets now sit just two points adrift of safety with three games remaining.

Following the completion of the weekend’s action, whoscored.com have now compiled their Team of the Week by including the best rated performers.

Here’s how it looks:

For the second successive weekend and the fourth time in eight outings, Muric was the Premier League’s best rated goalkeeper. This time around, the Kosovan put in a fine performance at Old Trafford to help the Clarets to a valuable point. In all, Muric made a total of nine saves.

For the second successive weekend and the fourth time in eight outings, Muric was the Premier League’s best rated goalkeeper. This time around, the Kosovan put in a fine performance at Old Trafford to help the Clarets to a valuable point. In all, Muric made a total of nine saves. Photo: Michael Regan

Livramento came in for his 10th league start of the season as the Magpies thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday. The 21-year-old made three tackles, two interceptions, three clearances and three key passes.

Livramento came in for his 10th league start of the season as the Magpies thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday. The 21-year-old made three tackles, two interceptions, three clearances and three key passes. Photo: Stu Forster

Despite defeat to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero earns a place in our Team of the Week after his performance. The Argentina international won five aerial duels, made four tackles, two clearances and two blocks, while he also capitalised on a David Raya error to get his side back in the game with 64 minutes on the clock.

Despite defeat to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero earns a place in our Team of the Week after his performance. The Argentina international won five aerial duels, made four tackles, two clearances and two blocks, while he also capitalised on a David Raya error to get his side back in the game with 64 minutes on the clock. Photo: Clive Rose

Everton made it three victories and three clean sheets in a row with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park, and crucial to that defensive effort was James Tarkowski, who earns a place in a third successive Team of the Week. The 31-year-old centre-back won a total of seven aerial duels and made a whopping 11 clearances.

Everton made it three victories and three clean sheets in a row with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park, and crucial to that defensive effort was James Tarkowski, who earns a place in a third successive Team of the Week. The 31-year-old centre-back won a total of seven aerial duels and made a whopping 11 clearances. Photo: Lewis Storey

