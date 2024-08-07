Burnley make Saint-Etienne goalkeeper their sixth signing of the summer on eve of new season

Burnley have made Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green their sixth capture of the summer.

The 24-year-old has made the move to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year contract.

Green becomes the second goalkeeper to sign for the Clarets this summer following the arrival of free agent Vaclav Hladky.

“It feels great to be here,” Green said of his move. “I can’t wait to meet the team and get training and playing with them.

“I have always wanted to play for an English club, so to be here at a club like Burnley with its rich history is amazing.

“I’m excited and it really is a dream come true.”

Born in Colchester to an English father and French mother, Green moved to France at the age of four.

Saint-Etienne's French goalkeeper Etienne Green

Green is named after Saint-Etienne, the town from where his mum hails, and joined the club of the same name in 2009.

The stopper signed his first professional contract in 2020 and went on to make his senior debut the following year during a victory over Nimes, where the youngster kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty.

Green, who made 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Saint-Etienne over four years, is able to represent both England and France and has played for both countries at youth level.

He earned two caps for England’s Under-21 side in 2021.

Green follows Shurandy Sambo, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji and Hladky in making the move to Turf Moor this summer.

As of yet only six players – Jack Cork, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor, Michael Mellon (loan), Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux have left the club.