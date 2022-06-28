Burnley keeper Lukas Jensen joins neighbours Accrington Stanley on loan

The 23-year-old Dane has been with the Clarets for almost three years, signing from Hellerup in September 2019.

He has since had loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Kórdrengir of Iceland, and Carlisle United, and Reds boss John Coleman said: "He has been someone we have been looking at for a while and he has impressed us.

"He will be a valuable asset and will challenge Toby Savin and Liam Isherwood for the number one spot.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Lukas Jensen of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on June 25, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jon Super/Pool via Getty Images)

"Lukas is a young lad, he has been on loan at Carlisle and looking to make the next step.

"He commands his area well and I think he could play for Burnley's first team one day."

Jensen added: "When I got the opportunity to come to Accrington, it was a no-brainer for me.