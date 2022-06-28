Burnley keeper Lukas Jensen joins neighbours Accrington Stanley on loan

The 23-year-old Dane has been with the Clarets for almost three years, signing from Hellerup in September 2019.
He has since had loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Kórdrengir of Iceland, and Carlisle United, and Reds boss John Coleman said: "He has been someone we have been looking at for a while and he has impressed us.
"He will be a valuable asset and will challenge Toby Savin and Liam Isherwood for the number one spot.
"Lukas is a young lad, he has been on loan at Carlisle and looking to make the next step.
"He commands his area well and I think he could play for Burnley's first team one day."
Jensen added: "When I got the opportunity to come to Accrington, it was a no-brainer for me.
"I spoke to the gaffer and my goalie coach at Burnley and know it’s the right move for me."