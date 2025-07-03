Burnley join tributes to Diogo Jota after tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal star
News of his passing broke in the Spanish media on Thursday morning before it was later confirmed by his club Liverpool FC.
The Portuguese international, who scored home and away against Burnley during the 2023/24 season, is reported to have been involved in a car accident in northwest Spain.
His brother Andre, 26 and also a professional footballer, is also confirmed to have died.
"The thoughts of everybody at Burnley Football Club are with the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, following the heartbreaking news of their passing,” the Clarets wrote on their official X page.
Jota started out at Paços de Ferreira before also representing Atletico Madrid and Porto. He was recently married and leaves behind three young children.
Confirming the tragic news, Liverpool released a statement that read: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.
“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”
