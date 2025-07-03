Burnley join tributes to Diogo Jota after tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal star

Burnley Football Club have offered their condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota following news of his tragic death.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of his passing broke in the Spanish media on Thursday morning before it was later confirmed by his club Liverpool FC.

The Portuguese international, who scored home and away against Burnley during the 2023/24 season, is reported to have been involved in a car accident in northwest Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His brother Andre, 26 and also a professional footballer, is also confirmed to have died.

"The thoughts of everybody at Burnley Football Club are with the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre, following the heartbreaking news of their passing,” the Clarets wrote on their official X page.

Jota started out at Paços de Ferreira before also representing Atletico Madrid and Porto. He was recently married and leaves behind three young children.

Confirming the tragic news, Liverpool released a statement that read: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota has tragically died at the age of 28 (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Why new Burnley recruit Loum Tchaouna believes he's a perfect fit for Premier League