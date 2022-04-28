Burnley interim boss literally taking it one game at a time

And Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson is following that phrase to the letter, on and off the pitch.

While the situation the Clarets find themselves in requires a focus purely on what comes next in terms of opponent, the Under 23s boss has been preparing the team on that basis, game by game, while chairman Alan Pace searches for Sean Dyche’s permanent successor.

A poll I carried out on twitter this week, of 1,893 fans, gave firm backing for Jackson to take the reins until the end of the season, with 99% in favour.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mike Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

That may still be the case, but Jackson, the players, and the chairman, are happy with the current arrangement, after seven points from nine in his three games in charge to date.

He will again be in the dugout at Watford on Saturday, and Jackson said: "We've had regular contact (with the chairman), we've spoken about a couple of things, and we think, at this moment in time, he's given us his backing, and we're going to go one game at a time.

"He's happy where we are at this moment, and we think the best way to do it is how we have been, we're on the same page with that.

"We think we're in a good place and it's the right thing to do between all of us, we think that suits what we're doing and suits the group.

"We just spoke about 'what do you need now for the next game? We're here to support you', and we said where we are at, that we think this is the right thing to do at this moment in time.

"I think it suits us, the group and keeps that focus on just the one game at a time, to stay in the now and concentrate on that.”

Asked whether Pace had briefed him on the hunt for a new man, Jackson added: "He's not spoken about the situation, obviously there are things going on in the background, but we've been in good contact and decided that, with the backing he's given us so far, that we'd keep it the same.