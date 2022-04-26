Burnley fans' message to chairman over manager

Interim boss Mike Jackson has admitted he is happy to ‘go with the flow’ as he awaits further briefing from Pace, having led the side to two wins and a draw in nine days, since the surprise sacking of Sean Dyche.

There are increasing calls for Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job to the end of the campaign, and then look to appoint a permanent replacement.

And a poll carried out on my twitter page @bodenknights gave a snapshot of the thinking of some Clarets supporters, with those taking part in no doubt as to what should happen.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mike Jackson, Interim Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Asked whether they wanted Jackson in charge for the last five games, or a new man for the remaining fixtures, 1,893 votes were cast, with the remarkable result of 99% in favour of the Under 23s boss staying on for now.

More clarity is expected during the week as we approach Saturday’s game at Watford, with the club’s pre-match press conference likely to take place on Thursday.