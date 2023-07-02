Burnley install McDonald's-esque self-service machines to help improve matchday experience at Turf Moor

The contact-free kiosks will be introduced ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League in a bid to speed up service when ordering food and drink.

Supporters, who will order from the terminals before picking up their items from a dedicated collection point, will also be able to order a half-time beer ahead of time to help cut down on queues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements are part of a raft of changes introduced by the Clarets this summer to improve the matchday experience at Turf Moor.

It comes after the club partnered with Levy UK & Ireland, a firm that delivers matchday concourse catering, hospitality, conferencing and events.

Russell Ball, the club’s director of fan experience, said the changes will help upgrade the previously “tired looking” concourses.

“If you think about it, hospitality only accounts for about 1,400 of our 22,500 fans. The rest of the general admission tickets are given access to the concourses,” he told the club.

Self-order kiosks seen at McDonald's are to be installed on the concourses at Turf Moor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s be honest, the concourses are tired and there’s been little to no investment in them for a long time.

“One of the big advantages that we see with partnering with Levy of course, which is our new external catering partner, is self ordering units.

“If you’ve been to McDonald’s, you’ll understand how you order food, well it’s going to be the same on the concourses.

“The biggest feature is that people can come in and they can order a beer for half-time before the game. They’ll be given a code and they can just pick up the beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re putting more till points, we’re putting more options in, we’re putting more kiosks in, plus the self ordering, so we’re really hoping that’s going to go a long way to make the general admission ticket holders experience a better match day experience.”

As part of Burnley’s partnership with Levy, the middle tier of the Jimmy McIlroy stand is to be redeveloped.