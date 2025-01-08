Burnley hot prospect to spend the remainder of the season with League Two outfit

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:19 GMT
Burnley striker Michael Mellon has joined League Two side Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, son of former Claret Micky, was due to spend the campaign on loan with Stockport County, but his playing time at Edgeley Park was hampered by injuries and he returned early having made just four appearances.

Mellon returned to Gawthorpe before Christmas to continue his recovery and build up his fitness before featuring for the club’s Under-21 side.

He will now spend the second half of the season with the Bantams, who are managed by Clarets favourite Graham Alexander.

Bradford currently sit just one place outside the play-offs in the fourth tier and have a game in hand to play.

“Bringing Michael on board at this moment is a great boost for us,” Alexander said.

“He is a proven goalscorer at this level and we believe he will fit in seamlessly with the group and our style of play.

Mellon will spend the rest of the season with the Bantams. Picture; Bradford CityMellon will spend the rest of the season with the Bantams. Picture; Bradford City
“He is excited by the challenge and I am sure he will show everyone the quality he has.”

Last season Mellon fired in 15 goals in 27 appearances for Morecambe in League Two, before spending the second half of the season with Dundee.

“I am delighted to be here,” Mellon said of his move.

“The atmosphere at the University of Bradford Stadium is amazing and I could not turn down the opportunity to come here.

“I cannot wait to get out there playing and it is something I am buzzing to be a part of.”

