Burnley hoping to avoid repeat of away cup draw hoodoo with Clarets set to discover last-16 opponents
Scott Parker’s men made it to the last 16 of the competition following a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.
Debutant Marcus Edwards was the matchwinner, tapping home from close range after being teed up by man of the match Hannibal.
That was the second straight away draw for the Clarets in the FA Cup, having also travelled to face League One side Reading in the third round.
They also played away from home in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, losing 2-0 to Wolves at Molineux in August.
In the last three seasons, Burnley have faced 16 cup ties in both competitions - 13 of these have come away, while one three have been played at Turf Moor.
These are the FA Cup ties against Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town and the Carabao Cup tie against Crawley, which all came during the 2022/23 campaign.
The Clarets haven’t been handed a single home tie in their last eight draws they’ve been part of in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Burnley’s fifth round opponents will be determined when the draw is held live on ‘The One Show’ at around 7.10pm tonight on BBC One.
Ties will take place over the weekend of March 1/2. Burnley are currently scheduled to face Cardiff City away from home in Championship action on that weekend, so that fixture will have to be rescheduled.