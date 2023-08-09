Burnley handed all-Premier League tie as Carabao Cup second round draw is made

Burnley will face an all-Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s men will make the trip to the City Ground the week commencing August 28.

Further details will be announced in due course, but with the Clarets in Premier League action against Aston Villa on Sunday, August 27, the fixture is likely to take place the following Wednesday.

It means both of Burnley’s opening away games of the 2023/24 season will be played at the City Ground, as they also make the trip there on Monday, September 18 in league action.

Burnley’s first away game of the campaign was initially due to be against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but that had to be postponed owing to the Hatters’ ongoing stadium works – leaving Kompany’s men with a free weekend on matchday two.

Due to the £13m worth of ground works at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters could offer no guarantees to the Premier League that the redevelopment would not impact the scheduling of the match at late notice.

The Clarets were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Carabao Cup last season after losing 2-0 to Manchester United, who went on to win the competition with a win over Newcastle United in the final.

Kompany’s side overcame Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town during the opening rounds.