Burnley hand out three debuts for Wolves cup clash as 13 miss out on eve of transfer deadline
Burnley’s head coach hands debuts to Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys in defence, while Hannibal Mejbri is thrown straight in after being confirmed as a Burnley player this morning.
Shurandy Sambo, meanwhile, gets his first start after coming off the bench against Sunderland on Saturday.
Parker names five defenders in his side, with CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally also featuring along with Worrall, Humphreys and Sambo.
Four youngsters – Will Hugill, Joe Westley, Tommy McDermott and Vernon Masara – are named on the bench.
Lyle Foster, linked with a move to Ipswich Town, is also named among the substitutes.
Thirteen players miss out in total, some through injury and some amid speculation regarding their futures ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The 14 players not involved are: James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Mike Tresor, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni and Wout Weghorst.
The latter two, Amdouni and Weghorst, are close to sealing moves to Benfica and Ajax respectively, having been pictured in Lisbon and Amsterdam today.
Vitinho, meanwhile, is being strongly linked with a return to Brazil to join Botafogo, while question marks remain over the futures of Trafford, Benson and Koleosho.
Trafford, however, has travelled to Molineux and took part in the warm-up with the two other goalkeepers.
Wolves have made 10 changes to their side from their 6-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.
TEAMS
Wolves: Bentley, Lima, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Doyle, Traore, Sarabia, Podence, Chiquinho, Guedes
Subs: King, Doherty, Lemina, Strand Larsen, Hwang, R. Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde, Rawlings
Burnley: Hladky, Sambo, Worrall, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, McNally, Hannibal, Brownhill, Massengo, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Subs: Green, Esteve, Roberts, Pires, Hugill, Westley, McDermott, Masara, Foster
Referee: Josh Smith
