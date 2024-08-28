Burnley hand out three debuts for Wolves cup clash as 13 miss out on eve of transfer deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has made six changes to his Burnley side for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

Burnley’s head coach hands debuts to Joe Worrall and Bashir Humphreys in defence, while Hannibal Mejbri is thrown straight in after being confirmed as a Burnley player this morning.

Shurandy Sambo, meanwhile, gets his first start after coming off the bench against Sunderland on Saturday.

Parker names five defenders in his side, with CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally also featuring along with Worrall, Humphreys and Sambo.

Four youngsters – Will Hugill, Joe Westley, Tommy McDermott and Vernon Masara – are named on the bench.

Lyle Foster, linked with a move to Ipswich Town, is also named among the substitutes.

Thirteen players miss out in total, some through injury and some amid speculation regarding their futures ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the crowd prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The 14 players not involved are: James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Mike Tresor, Nathan Redmond, Zeki Amdouni and Wout Weghorst.

The latter two, Amdouni and Weghorst, are close to sealing moves to Benfica and Ajax respectively, having been pictured in Lisbon and Amsterdam today.

Vitinho, meanwhile, is being strongly linked with a return to Brazil to join Botafogo, while question marks remain over the futures of Trafford, Benson and Koleosho.

Trafford, however, has travelled to Molineux and took part in the warm-up with the two other goalkeepers.

Wolves have made 10 changes to their side from their 6-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

TEAMS

Wolves: Bentley, Lima, Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Doyle, Traore, Sarabia, Podence, Chiquinho, Guedes

Subs: King, Doherty, Lemina, Strand Larsen, Hwang, R. Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde, Rawlings

Burnley: Hladky, Sambo, Worrall, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, McNally, Hannibal, Brownhill, Massengo, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Subs: Green, Esteve, Roberts, Pires, Hugill, Westley, McDermott, Masara, Foster

Referee: Josh Smith