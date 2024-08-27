Wayne Rooney opens up on Plymouth Argyle's decision to sign Burnley striker Michael Obafemi
Out of favour at Turf Moor, the 24-year-old recently completed a season-long loan move to Home Park.
Obafemi could make his first start tonight when Plymouth face Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup, having made his debut as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw with QPR on Saturday.
Speaking after the weekend’s game, Rooney opened up on why they were so keen to sign the Republic of Ireland international.
"He fits the profile of what we are looking for. He's a very quick, strong player, he can score goals and he's an international,” he told Plymouth Live.
"We knew there were quite a few Championship teams in for him as well. I spoke with him and explained why we wanted him and how we feel he can help us as a team and how we can help him as a player as well.
“Without hesitation really he wanted to come to us and that's what you want, you want players who want to be here so I'm really pleased.”
Rooney added: “He has been doing his pre-season training. He met us at the hotel so we haven't had the chance to go through all his physical data of where exactly he's at, to do all the testing properly with him.
"We will do that, but he's in good shape and I think he's going to be a really good player for us."