Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford makes honest admission about step up to the Premier League
The summer signing from Manchester City faced some criticism at the start of the campaign at a time where Burnley were shipping far too many goals.
But much like the team, the 21-year-old has since adjusted to the division, a level he’s never previously played at before.
Prior to his move to Turf Moor, the highest level Trafford had played was in League One for both Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.
Many questioned if the England Under-21 international was ready to make such a big step-up, but he’s since silenced those doubters with some impressive displays.
Trafford produced easily the best performance in a Burnley shirt to date on Saturday during the 1-1 draw against Brighton, where he produced an incredible 10 saves to earn his side a point.
Opening up about life in the Premier League, an honest Trafford said: “I’m under no illusion it’s been tough, especially the first few games. They were extremely tough.
“It was completely new to us but as every game has gone on I’d like to think I’ve been getting better and better quite quickly. I feel I belong in this league and in this position I’ve been in.”
Trafford rightly took all the plaudits for his one-man mission at the Amex and it was clear to see Burnley’s number one was in his element.
“I enjoy every game I play,” he said.
“It’s a great stadium and once the wind died down it was a bit better. I enjoyed the performance we put out there.
“Regardless of the level I’ve played at I’ve played a lot of games in my career. You concede the goal and you quickly reset and get ready for the kick-off and you do it right.
“It’s just one of those things, you do it throughout your career.
“We [Trafford and goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar] analyse every game, whether they’re good, bad or indifferent. We analyse it in depth because we strive to be the best.”