Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Burnley confirmed they had handed two of their academy stars their first professional contracts yesterday.

Finlay Armstrong and Joe McGlynn have signed one-year deals with the Clarets after spending around ten years at Turf Moor.

Armstrong joined the club as an Under 13 and was a key player for Mike Jackson’s Under 23 side last season.

The 19-year-old has spoken on his new contract, saying: “I’m buzzing to have signed my first professional contract at Burnley.

“I have been at the club since I was 12 and have developed in that time, both as a player and a person.

“I’m happy to get it done and just looking forward to the season starting again now.”

Meanwhile, Scotland youth international McGlynn has signed a deal after frequently being involved in first team training last season.

McGlynn said: “It’s a proud moment for me and for my family.

“I’ve been here for nine years now, and with the new manager coming in bringing excitement around the place, it was a no brainer for me to stay.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Terriers join race to re-sign former Player of the Year Huddersfield Town are among a number of clubs looking to sign free agent Aaron Mooy this summer, alongside Middlesbrough and Norwich City. The midfielder spent four years with the Terriers before joining Brighton in 2020. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Champions League club eye ex-Watford ace Released Watford striker Joshua King is reportedly on the radar of Fenerbahce. The 30-year-old scored five goals and assisted another three in the Premier League last season. (London World) Photo Sales

3. Coventry City eyeing up League One swoop Coventry City are said to be considering a bid for Derby County midfielder Max Bird. The 21-year-old has spent the last 12 years with the Rams but could be tempted by a move away following their relegation.(Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Southampton keeping tabs on ex-Norwich loanee Southampton are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams following his return from his loan spell at Norwich City. The 21-year-old is likely to leave Old Trafford once again this summer. (The Athletic) Photo Sales