Burnley duo pen first professional contracts

Defender Armstrong joined the Clarets as an Under 13, progressing through the ranks at Gawthorpe and making his Under 18 debut in the 2018/19 campaign, before signing a two-year scholarship.

The 19-year-old quickly progressed into the Under 23 setup, extending his scholarship for a third year ahead of the last campaign.

And now, having played a key role in Mike Jackson’s side last season with 24 appearances, the Liverpool-born full back has signed a professional deal.

LEYLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 04: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jarell Quansah of Liverpool and Joe McGlynn of Burnley in action during the Lancashire Senior Cup final at Lancashire FA County Ground on May 4, 2022 in Leyland, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Armstrong said: “I’m buzzing to have signed my first professional contract at Burnley.

“I have been at the club since I was 12 and have developed in that time, both as a player and a person.

“I’m happy to get it done and just looking forward to the season starting again now.”

Warrington-born McGlynn signed as an Under 12, the striker also penning his two-year scholarship ahead of the 2019/20 season, before extending it for a third year ahead of last season.

Involved across Under 18 and Under 23 levels, McGlynn has also been involved at youth level with Scotland.

Netting five goals in 21 league appearances for the Under 23s last term, he was also frequently involved in first team training and named on the bench in the Premier League and FA Cup.

McGlynn said: “It’s a proud moment for me and for my family.