Why the January transfer window closes in February amid Burnley latest

The latest January transfer news.

The January transfer window is coming to a close but when does the window actually close for clubs - and why.

Scott Parker has warned that Burnley won’t be forced into panic-buying during the final days of the January transfer window.

The Clarets have already brought in three new signings this month in Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and most recently Jonjo Shelvey. The club were consistently linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker, but he’s since signed for Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

What has the EFL said about the January transfer window?

In a statement released in May last year, the EFL said: “The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2024/25 summer and winter transfer windows. The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2024 and close on Friday 30 August 2024 at 11pm. The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2025 and close on Monday 3 February 2025 at 11pm.

Why does the January transfer window close in February?

There is something a little bit different about this year’s January transfer window as it actually comes to a close in February. Although the EFL have not actually commented on why this decision was made, the Premier League did release a statement confirming the closing time and date was set to bring the English game in line with some of European football’s elite leagues. A statement released last year explained the situation, saying: “The winter window will open on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025. To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.”

Can clubs sign players after the January transfer window closes?

Yes, but only free agents who are available prior to the window closing as a free agent. They are players that have been released by their former clubs and will not require any compensation or a transfer fee. There is one ‘exceptional circumstance’ and that comes if a club has no professional goalkeepers available due to injuries, suspensions or international call-ups. They can apply for special dispensation to sign a loan stopper on an emergency basis and he will be registered and available to play as soon as possible if permission is granted by the EFL.