Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Vincent Kompany has heaped praise on Ian Maatsen following his debut winner on Friday night.

The Chelsea loanee enjoyed a spectacular performance in Burnley’s defence, scoring the only goal in their first match back in the Championship.

Kompany has admitted he was very impressed with Maatsen after the game, saying: “I think I was more nervous than him before the game!

“We do need that calmness.

“The goal is a good thing but (away from that) he stayed on his feet, won all his duels.

“That is a good sign, for such a young full back to do that in the Championship.

“I understand why he had such a good season last season (with Coventry), and he is going to give us a lot.

“With young players, and I am used to dealing with young players, I try not to get too positive, because you have to be close to them every single day, and that is what we will do with them.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Huddersfield boss lands Europa League job Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has become the new manager of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos. The Spaniard could be set to guide his team into the Europa League if they can get through the preliminaries. (Olympiacos FC) Photo Sales

2. Premier League clubs unwilling to match Watford asking price No club are yet to meet Watford's £20m asking price they have placed on Emmanuel Dennis' head, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both showing interest. (Daily Express) Photo Sales

3. Reading target ex-Blackpool loanee Reading are said to be keen on signing Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk this summer, with Hibernian also keen. The 24-year-old picked up three assists in nine appearances whilst on loan at Blackpool last season. (Alan Nixon) Photo Sales

4. Blades in pole position to sign Man City starlet Sheffield United are reportedly leading Bournemouth, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan. It is thought the Blades have already made an offer to snap up the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales