Vincent Kompany believes matchwinner Ian Maatsen will give Burnley 'a lot' this season

The on loan Chelsea left back not only scored the solitary goal of the game to claim all three points in the Clarets’ Championship opener at Huddersfield Town, but he proved a superb outlet down the left hand side, with his pace and direct running causing the Terriers all manner of problems.

The 20-year-old Netherlands Under 21 international helped instigate the move that led to the winner, driving forward before feeding a pass into striker Ashley Barnes, whose step over for Josh Brownhill was blocked, before Barnes’ lay off enabled the Vlaardingen-born youngster to shape a composed right-foot finish inside the far corner, beyond Town keeper Lee Nicholls’ left hand.

He was a constant threat down the left, offering a variety of balls into the box, as well as competing well against the ball, with his ability to get up and down all game enabling Charlie Taylor to move inside, and bring his athleticism and experience to a centre back role, alongside loan signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Ian Maatsen of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Maatsen made 40 Championship appearances on loan with Coventry City last season, after a similar spell with Charlton Athletic in League One the previous campaign.

And Kompany was delighted with his first impression with Burnley, saying after the game of his confidence and ice-cool nature: “I think I was more nervous than him before the game!

"We do need that calmness.

"The goal is a good thing but (away from that) he stayed on his feet, won all his duels.

"That is a good sign, for such a young full back to do that in the Championship.

"I understand why he had such a good season last season (with Coventry), and he is going to give us a lot.

"With young players, and I am used to dealing with young players, I try not to get too positive, because you have to be close to them every single day, and that is what we will do with them.”