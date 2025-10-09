Rangers have been linked with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche to fill their vacant managerial post.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update has been given on Rangers’ interest in Sean Dyche for their vacant manager position.

The Ibrox dugout is currently empty following the sacking of Russell Martin, who won just five of his 17 matches in charge of the Glasgow giants and just one of seven Scottish Premiership outings - leaving them eighth in the table and four points off bottom. Rangers - who trail leaders Hearts by 11 points and arch-rivals Celtic by nine points - must now find someone new to man the dugout and restore some stability to a struggling side before the season gets away from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard has emerged as an early favourite to return to Ibrox, where he won an unbeaten Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21 but has endured tough spells in charge of Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq since.

Sean Dyche spent almost 10 years in charge of Burnley. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Sean Dyche to Rangers update

Former Burnley manager Dyche is another name thrown into the ring for the Rangers job. Dyche is very familiar with Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, with the two working together at Everton between January 2023 and January 2025.

According to TBR Football, Thelwell is still a big fan of Dyche, who maintained Everton’s Premier League status despite difficult circumstances such as points deductions and limited spending.

However, despite an approach from the club, it doesn’t look like interest in Dyche will be pursued any further. “I am told that Dyche was approached last week to gauge his interest, and he is believed to be open to the prospect,” said TBR’s Graeme Bailey. “Kevin Thelwell knows Dyche very well, but following talks despite a belief from both sides that in theory it could work – it was decided not to progress at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“Rangers are looking at a number of options to this point.”

Scott Parker is the current Clarets manager (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Where does Sean Dyche rank among recent Burnley managers?

Despite his achievements at Everton, Dyche is, of course, best known for his exploits in charge of Burnley, who he guided from the Championship to Premier League stability - even managing a Europa League qualification in 2018. Dyche spent almost 10 years in charge at Turf Moor, clocking up 425 games in charge. The Clarets won 149 of them at a rate of 35.06%, and considering much of that time was spent competing against big Premier League budgets, it’s not to be disrespected.

But where does it rank among Burnley’s 10 most recent permanent managers?

Scott Parker - 60% (30/50) Vincent Kompany - 42.71% (41/96) Owen Coyle - 42.24% (49/116) Stan Ternent - 39.10% (122/312) Eddie Howe - 39.08% (34/87) Adrian Heath - 36.62% (26/71) Sean Dyche - 35.06% (149/425) Steve Cotterill - 32.35% (55/170) Chris Waddle - 29.82% (17/57) Brian Laws - 29.55% (13/44)

While Dyche’s ranking looks low, it’s important to remember that he’s third on the all-time list of Burnley managers for games in charge, overseeing the most matches since Harry Potts, whose record 605-game tenure ended way back in February 1970. What’s more, among the 10 listed above, Dyche comfortably oversaw the most Premier League matches for Burnley, testing himself far more against England’s best than bosses who have come before and after.