The Premier League is full of cash at the moment and even Burnley and their newly promoted rivals spent big in the latest transfer window to illustrate how far ahead the English top-flight is ahead of its European counterparts.

Burnley’s owner, Alan Pace, is one of many businesspeople from the United States to control the running of a Premier League side. Some of the top sides in the country are owned by an American, including giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

In 2020, Pace took over as owner and chairman of the Clarets and, under the guidance of Scott Parker, is now back in the Premier League and now hope to stay among the country's best clubs. But where do Burnley rank in comparison to Premier League clubs’ owners? Have a look at the ranking below.

Your next Burnley read: Burnley dealt major injury scare on the eve of big Leeds United clash

1 . 1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners Estimated Net worth: £489 billion. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2 Manchester United – Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Estimated Net worth: £24.4 billion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake Estimated Net worth: £20 billion. | Getty Images Photo Sales