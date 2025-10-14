placeholder image
Getty Images

Premier League owners' net worth: How Burnley compare to Man Utd, Newcastle & Co - gallery

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 14th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST

Burnley owner Alan Pace’s net worth compared to Premier League rivals.

The Premier League is full of cash at the moment and even Burnley and their newly promoted rivals spent big in the latest transfer window to illustrate how far ahead the English top-flight is ahead of its European counterparts.

Burnley’s owner, Alan Pace, is one of many businesspeople from the United States to control the running of a Premier League side. Some of the top sides in the country are owned by an American, including giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

In 2020, Pace took over as owner and chairman of the Clarets and, under the guidance of Scott Parker, is now back in the Premier League and now hope to stay among the country's best clubs. But where do Burnley rank in comparison to Premier League clubs’ owners? Have a look at the ranking below.

Estimated Net worth: £489 billion.

1. 1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners

Estimated Net worth: £489 billion. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Estimated Net worth: £24.4 billion.

2. 2 Manchester United – Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Estimated Net worth: £24.4 billion. | Getty Images

Estimated Net worth: £20 billion.

3. 3 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake

Estimated Net worth: £20 billion. | Getty Images

Estimated Net worth: £11.9 billion.

4. 4 Chelsea – Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter

Estimated Net worth: £11.9 billion. | Getty Images

