Burnley travel to Norwich City on Saturday following draws in their last two matches.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets will face the Canaries at Carrow Road hoping to pick up three points against the team in 10th place.

It will be a case of the league’s second-top scorers coming up against the league’s stingiest defence with the home side having scored 35 goals, while Burnley have conceded just seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the away team will have to be mindful of the league’s top scorer in Norwich’s Spanish forward Borja Sainz, who has plundered 15 goals so far.

Luca Koleosho has a shot saved by Derby County keeper Zetterstrom. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sainz could also be partnered up front by former Clarets favourite Ashley Barnes, who established himself as a cult figure at Turf Moor during his successful 10 seasons at the club, including seven in the Premier League.

Here’s all the information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held held at Carrow Road. Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday.

What’s the latest team news?

Forward Lyle Foster is back in training but still unavailable to start games. CJ Egan-Riley is being monitored, John Egan has a tight calf but has trained. Manuel Benson, and Aaron Ramsey are still a “few weeks away” while Jordan Beyer and Mike Tressor remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the predicted teams?

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming

Norwich City: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle, Núñez, Sørensen, Marcondes, Crnac, Barnes, Sainz

What are the latest odds?

Norwich: 9/5

Burnley: 29/20

Draw: 11/5

Odds according to SkyBet.