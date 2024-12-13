Norwich City v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details with Clarets looking to extend impressive away form
The Clarets will face the Canaries at Carrow Road hoping to pick up three points against the team in 10th place.
It will be a case of the league’s second-top scorers coming up against the league’s stingiest defence with the home side having scored 35 goals, while Burnley have conceded just seven.
And the away team will have to be mindful of the league’s top scorer in Norwich’s Spanish forward Borja Sainz, who has plundered 15 goals so far.
Sainz could also be partnered up front by former Clarets favourite Ashley Barnes, who established himself as a cult figure at Turf Moor during his successful 10 seasons at the club, including seven in the Premier League.
Here’s all the information ahead of tonight’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held held at Carrow Road. Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday.
What’s the latest team news?
Forward Lyle Foster is back in training but still unavailable to start games. CJ Egan-Riley is being monitored, John Egan has a tight calf but has trained. Manuel Benson, and Aaron Ramsey are still a “few weeks away” while Jordan Beyer and Mike Tressor remain sidelined.
What are the predicted teams?
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Anthony, Sarmiento, Koleosho, Flemming
Norwich City: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle, Núñez, Sørensen, Marcondes, Crnac, Barnes, Sainz
What are the latest odds?
Norwich: 9/5
Burnley: 29/20
Draw: 11/5
Odds according to SkyBet.
