Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.

Burnley are set to secure their sixth signing of the season, with Josh Cullen nearing a move to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany is very familiar with the midfielder, after Cullen made 40 league appearances under the Belgian at Anderlecht last season.

Kompany signed Cullen from West Ham two years ago after spending 15 years with the London club, though he only managed a handful of appearances for his boyhood team.

Now the 26-year-old is set for a medical today after a fee in the region of €3/3.5m was agreed to bring him back to England.

Cullen will join Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien as the Clarets’ summer signings.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Blackburn Rovers target Liverpool outcast Former Preston North End defender, Ben Davies, could be set for a return to the north west, with Blackburn Rovers keen on signing him. The Liverpool centre-back spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Boro launch €9m bid for ex-Celtic target Middlesbrough have reportedly submitted a €9m bid for Venezia forward Thomas Henry. The 27-year-old, who scored nine goals last season, was close to joining Celtic last summer. (Gianluca Di Marzio) Photo Sales

3. Reading favourites to sign ex-Barnsley striker Reading are reportedly in pole position to snap up released Barnsley striker, Victor Adeboyejo. The 24-year-old scored three goals as the Tykes were relegated to League One last season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Watford set to miss out on 11-goal midfielder Watford are reportedly set to miss out on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, with the Scotland international set to join Bologna in a £3m deal. Millwall had also been keen on the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports News) Photo Sales