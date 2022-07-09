Burnley poised to land Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen

The former West Ham man left the Purple and Whites’ training camp in Horst in the Netherlands on Friday to travel to discuss a move to Turf Moor, where he would be reunited with Vincent Kompany, who signed him two years ago after 15 years with the Hammers.

A fee is believed to have been agreed in the region of €3/3.5m for the 26-year-old, with a medical booked in for Monday.

Cullen has a year remaining on his contract at Lotto Park, and has made 55 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Anderlecht, playing 77 games in total.

Anderlecht's Josh Cullen fights for the ball during a friendly soccer match between RSCA Anderlecht and Roda JC, Saturday 02 July 2022 in Neerpede, to prepare the 2022-2023 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He knows the Championship well from loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, prior to joining Anderlecht.

Cullen’s Ireland teammate Nathan Collins, who he could join at Burnley, said last month on international duty: “I haven’t spoken to the new gaffer yet but I was just messing with Josh Cullen, saying he’s coming back to Burnley with me!.”