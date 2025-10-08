Kyle Walker has discussed his plans for life after Burnley, as well as how he maintains his body at 35 years old.

Burnley defender Kyle Walker has refused to rule out a career in management once he eventually hangs up his boots.

Now 35 years old, the right-back joined the Clarets this summer following an eight-year stay at Manchester City that yielded 319 appearances, six Premier League titles and a Champions League, among other major honours. Walker has played every single minute of Burnley’s Premier League campaign so far, helping Scott Parker’s side take four points from seven games, while only being denied results against Manchester United and Liverpool in the final minutes of injury time.

Although he’s been a positive addition at Turf Moor, a player of Walker’s age must start thinking about what he’s going to do post-retirement - especially given he has just one more year left on his Burnley contract after this one.

Walker certainly has a great source of inspiration, having played under Pep Guardiola for seven years at the Etihad Stadium, with the Spaniard re-inventing himself multiple times during his reign. Will the 96-time England international - who has reached two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final with the Three Lions - follow ex-teammates like current Clarets boss Scott Parker and the man he replaced, Vincent Kompany, into the dugout?

“Who knows? I’m not going to write it off, I’m not going to sit here and say no,” Walker responded when asked that question by Sky Sports.

“I’m okay at stuff like this [interviews], but in a room full of people, I’m not too good. When you’re having to stand up in front of 25 players plus coaching staff and they’re all singing off your hymn sheet and you have to deliver your message quite clearly, it’s not as easy as people think it is.”

Kyle Walker reveals secret to longevity

Before he can give too much consideration to management, however, Walker must first continue helping Burnley in their attempt to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship. The veteran defender has been ever-present so far and still retains much of his trademark pace, despite his advancing age. So, what’s his secret to staying so sharp at this stage of his career, and how does he plan to maintain that?

“I feel fantastic. I feel great,” said Walker.

“Recovery is a little bit longer, I’ll say that. But I take football very seriously. Everyone needs to remember why we came into football, or why we go and watch football, it’s because we love the game and it’s fun. It’s what we all grew up playing or wanting to become a professional at.

“I take the nutrition, the recovery and everything very seriously, but I don’t take the fun out of it because it’s why I want to play football.”

Searching for four more caps to reach a century for England, Walker missed out on Thomas Tuchel’s latest squad to face Wales and Latvia. Instead, he’ll remain with the Burnley squad as they prepare for vital fixtures at home to Leeds United and away at Wolves once the Premier League returns.