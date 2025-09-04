Josh Brownhill of Burnley. | Getty Images

Burnley transfer news update with a former star closing in on a new club.

Ex-Burnley star - now free agent - Josh Brownhill is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab, claim reports.

Sky Sports are reporting Brownhill will sign a deal that will see him earn a staggering £100,000 a week contract. They report he is due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to have a medical and conclude the deal.

Burnley’s Premier League rivals Leeds United have previously been linked with his signature, while Championship trio Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton were also said to be keen.

Sky Sports report: “Free agent Josh Brownhill has agreed to join Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab. The former Burnley midfielder is set to sign a deal which will see him earn more than £100,000 per week.

“Brownhill is due to travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to conduct a medical and wrap up the deal. The 29-year-old rejected a fresh contract offer from Burnley and held talks with a number of Premier League clubs - including Wolves.

“Brownhill was heavily sought after this summer, having fired Burnley back to the Premier League with 18 goals and six assists from midfield.”

The Clarets offered Brownhill new and improved terms to remain at Turf Moor, but last season’s club captain has opted to go elsewhere. Brownhill, who scored 18 goals from midfield during last season’s promotion-winning campaign, confirmed he would be moving on in a social media post at the end of July.

