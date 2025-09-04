New Burnley signing Florentino Luis ready for 'new chapter' and has message fans will love

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
Luis made the deadline day move to Turf Moor from Benfica. placeholder image
Luis made the deadline day move to Turf Moor from Benfica. | Picture: Burnley FC
New signing Florentino Luis has been speaking on the club’s YouTube channel about his deadline day move.

Florentino Luis signed for Burnley on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window from his boyhood club Benfica - and he has a message that fans will love.

The deal includes an option to buy at the end of the season for what would be a club record fee of £20.8m. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder made 181 appearances for the Portuguese giants since making his senior debut in 2019 and played regular Champions League football during his time in Lisbon.

The Angola-born former Portugal youth player signed for Benfica in 2010 before he was a teenager and went on to come through the academy ranks and play for the Benfica B side before graduating to the senior squad. Leaving the club he has spent most of his life at, potentially on a permanent transfer, is an “emotional” moment but Luis is ready for a “new chapter”.

“It was emotional because it’s a club I was at from 12 or 13 years old, and I built a relationship with them,” the new signing said on Burnley’s YouTube channel. “But now it’s time for a new chapter and I’m really happy, because I want to give a lot of happiness to the supporters. I hope they can be with us.

“What I can promise is that we’ll give 100 per cent on the pitch.”

Signing so late in the window, Luis has missed the first three games of the season, including Burnley’s first win back in the Premier League against Sunderland and their valiant display in a controversial 3-2 defeat before the international break against Manchester United. But the former Getafe loanee is ready for what lies ahead after the break, which features a tough first test against the reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool.

“Here in the Premier League, every game is very tough. All the players have to be prepared to give 100 per cent, because there are no easy games,” Luis said.

“This is good because the player knows they cannot give any chance to the others, because if we give a chance, we suffer. So we have to be right at our top to get the better results.”

