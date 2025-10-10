Jaidon Anthony has enjoyed a fine start on his return to Premier League football with Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarets boss Scott Parker spoke highly of Jaidon Anthony’s performances this season as he’s helped the side with four goals and an assist in seven league games so far.

In Burnley’s one win of the Premier League season, Anthony scored late on to seal victory over fellow promoted side Sunderland. He also netted in the other game they have picked up points against Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor. Parker was asked about Anthony’s form and how satisfying it is that he’s stepped up with him, having also coached him at his previous club, Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sets a brilliant example,” Parker said. “And, like I said, fair play to Jaidon, really. He was vitally important for us last year. He has been in my time as a coach, really. “I was at Bournemouth as well when we got promoted. So, yeah, I'm just really pleased for him that he's another player that's going up to the next level, really. And Jaidon's had a small sample size of the Premier League, but not probably consistently.”

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Although Anthony has enjoyed a stellar start to the season attacking-wise, he was controversially at fault for his side losing at Old Trafford when he was penalised for pulling Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s shirt to give away a penalty that Bruno Fernandes stroked home. The spot-kick late in the game saw Burnley lose after a terrific fightback from a goal down twice in the match, which Anthony had also scored.

The Burnley boss came out in defence of Anthony’s challenge and was highly critical of the decision after the game, saying, “It's the way the game has gone - quadruple checking everything every minute. "On the field, the referee didn't give the foul, then we've re-reffed it. It's not the ref, it's a fella 200-odd miles away in a box."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before his time at Burnley, the 25-year-old attacker came through the academy at Bournemouth and spent five years there, where he was in and out of the side as he took on numerous loan spells.

He broke into the Cherries first team in 2020 but spent time at Weymouth, Leeds United, and then a breakthrough loan spell at Burnley last season led to him finding a permanent home where he could consistently find minutes despite the fact he already had a taste for Premier League action during his time on the south coast.

During Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign, Anthony contributed with eight goals and seven assists and his former club, Bournemouth, released a proud goodbye message for their former academy graduate, writing, “From our under-18s to the Premier League, and a class act on and off the pitch. Thank you,” when he joined the Turf Moor club permanently in the summer.

Speaking about Anthony’s ability to take the challenge of playing regular Premier League football in his stride, his manager said, “This was a big challenge and a big test for a lot of these boys that were here, Jaidon being one of them. I'm delighted and pleased for him that he's taken on that challenge and he's shown his real quality.”

Your next Burnley read: Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish and points tally after Aston Villa setback