Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley’s Championship promotion rivals Sunderland have been handed a major injury scare.

In the dramatic Friday night draw, defender Chris Mepham was forced off at Turf Moor with a hamstring injury. Mepham has been an outstanding performer for the Black Cats this season since arriving on loan from Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a major concern for Sunderland, the defender pulled up in the final ten minutes and Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed after the game that it was a muscle issue rather than cramp. The extent of the injury is not yet known with the defender to be assessed.

Speaking after the game, Le Bris said: “We don't know at the minute, we'll see tomorrow morning for the diagnosis. It was a pain around the hamstring."

With the race for promotion tight, Sunderland can’t afford another defensive injury. Speaking ahead of the trip to Burnley, Le Bris had admitted that another injury might force Sunderland back into the transfer market.

“It was a part of the squad where we felt comfortable," Le Bris said on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But with one less player, probably for a couple of months or so, it will be more difficult. It’s still a question of balance and opportunities though. At the moment, I think we have six good players (in defence) ready to play. That is a good situation, but it is probably the limit. With one less, it would be a problem, so we will see what happens and then we will decide.”

Reflecting on the draw, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “It's a massive point for us, I think, in the scheme of where the game was and the dynamics of the game. I think you're coming away thinking it's a huge point for us.

“With the two penalties, this game could look very, very different if it weren't for James Trafford and the saves he's made tonight.”

He added: “The emotions of the game and where the game was at those moments when you concede the second penalty, you're looking down thinking, ‘maybe tonight isn’t meant to be’ but then he saves it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's fair to say in terms of us and where we sit psychologically at this moment as a group, this is a massive, massive point for us. And I think it may be one we look back on and go, that was an important one.”