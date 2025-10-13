Burnley boss Scott Parker. | George Wood/Getty Images.

Burnley face Daniel Farke’s Leeds United as the Premier League returns this weekend.

Scott Parker is preparing for a massive game this weekend as his side host Leeds United at Turf Moor in what could be a potentially defining game for both clubs' season.

Burnley and Leeds have both had indifferent starts to the season, with each side off the mark in terms of winning games but sitting in 18th and 15th respectively and will be hoping three points this weekend could kickstart a run of form that could see them rise up the table away from relegation trouble.

The Whites have won two, drawn two and lost three, scoring eight goals and conceding 11 - with five of those against top-of-the-table Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium - and are a decently sized four-point gap ahead of Burnley.

Burnley have won one, drawn one and lost five, scoring seven and conceding a whopping 15, leaving them with the 19th-worst defence in the league, only better than West Ham. But with a goal a game, the attack is joint-13th so far this campaign, which is promising for Parker, who has been seen as more defensive-minded during his time in Lancashire.

They have each lost their last two games and with a two-week international gap, it will feel like it has been a while since they picked up at least a point in the league. The Clarets will be happy to be back at home for this one, as their two positive results so far have come in front of the Burnley faithful, and their only win was against fellow promoted side Sunderland. Now, Parker could be set for his side to enjoy a second league win of the season if these statistical trends follow suit.

Promising stats for Burnley ahead of Leeds clash

There is a lot to be optimistic about for Burnley fans ahead of this match-up near the bottom of the Premier League table. Leeds are building an unwanted record of being unable to mount comebacks in the top-flight, which continued last time out in their defeat to Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Out of the last 10 Premier League games that Leeds have conceded first, they have gone on to lose eight, draw one and win one of the others - including three games so far this season. It makes for helpful reading for Burnley, who will know that if they get off to a quick start in front of their own crowd, then this Leeds squad may feel demoralised and unable to cop with the demands of having to be proactive in attack.

Leeds’ attacking form away from home could boost this Burnley side, as they know that Leeds haven’t really got going this season when on the road this term. Farke’s side lead the xG table for worst attacks away from home, recording just 1.44 goals in their three away games this season. But they have been efficient as they have overperformed their xG, scoring three away from Elland Road, recording one win.

Farke’s awful managerial record against Burnley

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke watches his side go close against Tottenham Hotspur. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Farke is a regular face in the opposite dugout for Burnley fans, having challenged the Clarets with his Leeds side last season in the Championship and also managing Norwich City in his previous job. However, the German boss has a downright awful record against Burnley, which may be surprising, seeing as though he’s managed some very successful sides over the years.

Last season, he didn’t manage to get a victory over Burnley in two low-scoring affairs. Losing at home 1-0 and drawing 0-0 away. In fact, he has not seen any of his side’s score against Burnley in the league, with his only taste of victory in the 2019/20 season when his Norwich team were 2-1 victors in the FA Cup. Will we be set to see these stats improve further for Burnley, or will Leeds and Farke break these worrying trends this weekend?

