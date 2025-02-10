FA Cup prize money revealed plus draw and ball numbers detailed as Burnley await fate

Getty Images

How much could Burnley stand to make from the FA Cup run?

Burnley have successfully made it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup - but how much have they made so far and what is the prize money to come?

Scott Parker’s men made it to the last 16 of the competition following a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday. Debutant Marcus Edwards was the matchwinner, tapping home from close range after being teed up by man of the match Hannibal.

In the last three seasons, Burnley have faced 16 cup ties in both competitions - 13 of these have come away, while one three have been played at Turf Moor. Here are the draw ball numbers and breakdown of the prize money on offer this season ahead of the draw this evening.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

FA Cup Fifth Round ball numbers in full

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6. Ipswich Town

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers

8. Fulham

9. Newcastle United

10. Plymouth Argyle

11. AFC Bournemouth

13. Burnley

14. Manchester City

15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16. Cardiff City

Burnley’s fifth round opponents will be determined when the draw is held live on ‘The One Show’ at around 7.10pm tonight on BBC One. Ties will take place over the weekend of March 1/2.