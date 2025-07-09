CJ Egan-Riley posts classy message to Burnley and the fans after Marseille switch

CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley. | Getty Images

Former Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley has posted a message to his former club and the fans following his summer transfer to Marseille.

In June, it was revealed Egan-Riley was to leave Burnley after rejecting a new offer of a ‘significant long-term contract’. He joined Marseille, which was a big blow for Burnley but club bosses said at the time they remain fully focused on strengthening the squad ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Marseille are managed by ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi. This season they will be playing Champions League football after finishing second in Ligue 1, behind Paris St-Germain.

What has CJ Egan-Riley said about his Burnley spell?

Posting on his Instagram account, he said: “As I move on to the next chapter in my career, I’d like to give massive thanks to Scott Parker, the coaches, the club staff and my teammates at Burnley FC for an unbelievable season. Helping the club win promotion to the Premier League is something I will always be proud of. A special mention to the fans for their unwavering support and belief and the lifelong memories we’ll share. #UTC 💜CJ”

Losing the centre-back was a big blow for the Clarets, given he played such a key role in the club’s 100-point campaign in the Championship. He partnered Maxime Esteve in the centre of defence for the majority of the season as Scott Parker’s men conceded just 16 times in 46 league games. The Clarets also kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

It’s been some turnaround for the England Under-21 international, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season having been well out of favour under Vincent Kompany, having been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Jong PSV. He’s since bounced back by making 43 appearances last season, scoring once.