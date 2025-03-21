Channel and kick-off details as crunch Burnley v Sheffield United promotion clash picked for TV
Burnley’s crunch Championship clash with Sheffield United has been selected for television coverage.
The league fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and ITV 1 with a later KO time confirmed for 5.30pm.
A club statement read: “Burnley's Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United on Monday 21st April will now be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and ITV 1.
“The Blades were originally due to visit Turf Moor for a 3pm kick-off, but the match will now take place at the later time of 5.30pm. Full ticket details for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
What has Scott Parker said about the promotion battle?
When asked if Burnley had freedom to go all out given the points gap to 7th place, Parker said: “I think that's probably what the common theme is, that we can risk more now and try and win a game and maybe drop some points. But that's what we do every game.
“That's what we've been doing since the start of the season. If anyone thinks that we're going into games wanting to draw or not win them, then that is not the case.
“We have to make decisions on how you see best in certain games. Of course you do, but the other night [against West Brom] you go into it wanting to win the game. When there's 70 minutes on the clock, you want to win a game. Everything is proactive to trying to win games because if that isn't the case, you won't be where we are in this league table at this present moment in time.
“We'll keep doing what we've done. Like I keep saying, we're in a fantastic place. Points tally at this present moment in time is well on track in terms of two points a game. We just need to try and maintain that for the rest of the season.”
