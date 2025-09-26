Burnley transfer round-up: Defensive target signs new Cardiff contract and more

Ronan Kpakio | Getty Images

The Clarets have had an indifferent start to the season but are sitting a point clear of the relegation zone before they travel away to Manchester City this weekend. Scott Parker’s side have a record of one win, one draw and three defeats from their first five games in the top-flight and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

They have also suffered a setback in the transfer market as a defender they were interested in has committed their future to their current club. Burnley showed interest in young Cardiff City right-back Ronan Kpakio, according to The Sun, but the League One side made the move to offer him new terms to ward off any Premier League interest.

The Bluebirds academy graduate has been a regular in the side this season and caught the eye of several clubs, but his future lies at the Cardiff City Stadium. Speaking to the club’s website after signing his new contract, Kpakio said: “I'm delighted to get this done. I had to show in pre-season that I was capable of getting a spot in this team.

"There is a young group of players in our team from the academy and that is an exciting thing, for us to be trusted by the first-team management. Brian [Barry-Murphy] really believes in us. I feel I can be confident on and off the ball. It's what you dream of. "As a young player, I take bits off everyone. I take every piece of advice I can get. I know I need to keep working hard, stay grounded and stay humble."

The 18-year-old’s form has seen him be rewarded with his first Wales cap in the friendly defeat to Canada last month.

Parker on Trafford’s move to Man City

One of Burnley’s most high-profile exits in the summer was James Trafford’s big-money move to Manchester City where he looked to be the first-choice goalkeeper for the opening games of the season. However, on transfer deadline day, Pep Guardiola and the club made the move to sign highly experienced Champions League-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG, who has usurped Trafford as the club’s number one between the sticks.

“It's a shame, I suppose, but he's at an absolutely massive football club where the competition is absolutely huge,” Parker said. “All I say about James Trafford is that I can't wait to see him again. He’s an incredible goalie, with what he did for us last year and he was brilliant to be around and brilliant for me to coach, so I'm looking forward to seeing him.”