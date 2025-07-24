Burnley transfer round-up as key target rejects move and clarity on midfielder link

The latest Burnley transfer news as the club gears up for their return to the Premier League.

A key Burnley target might be back on the market after a surprise twist in his transfer saga, and a young Croatian attacking midfielder has reportedly been scouted by the club.

Norwich centre forward Josh Sargent looked set for a return to Germany with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, but after the deal progressed, the American reportedly turned down a move.

This could put Scott Parker and the club on high alert, as they have been heavily linked with a move to bring Sargent to the Premier League.

The United States international has turned down the move after a reported agreement between Norwich and Wolfsburg at around £21m, with a move now looking unlikely, according to Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett.

It has not been revealed what has caused this but it will be of interest to many clubs who have been eyeing up moves for the highly sought-after striker.

The 25-year-old signed for the Canaries in 2021 when the club were in the Premier League from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. Sargent has had a good few years at Carrow Road, scoring 46 goals in 121 appearances but is now seemingly looking for a new challenge away from the club.

Croatian attacking midfielder linked

Reports coming out of Croatia suggest that Burnley have been closely monitoring the progress of 23-year-old Rijeka attacking midfielder Niko Jankovic.

However, the Clarets are not the only side to be watching the progress of the former Stuttgart youth player, as Werder Bremen, Dynamo Kyiv and Hellas Verona have also been keeping tabs on Jankovic.

The Rijeka midfielder came through the youth ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and made his senior debut with the club’s second-string outfit. After a loan spell with Rijeka, he signed permanently for the club in 2023, where he has scored 19 goals in 65 appearances.

If Jankovic is to leave the Croatian side this summer, it would have to be for a sizable fee, with Rijeka looking for around £8.5m for his signature.

But Burnley writer Matt Scrafton has confirmed despite the links, a transfer to Turf Moor will not happen this summer.

“Burnley have also been linked with a summer move for Croatian playmaker Niko Jankovic, but again it’s understood these reports are wide of the mark.”